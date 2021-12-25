Rep. Webster should modify his ‘Christmas’ greeting

To the Editor:

Thursday I received a letter from Rep. Daniel Webster with Christmas greetings. I know there has been a great deal of controversy over the last few years concerning the secularizing of the holiday.

Mr. Webster, a gentleman in the public sector, felt comfortable enough to send out holiday cards with the following message, in part:

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours! Good news – unto us a child is born, a savior who is Christ the Lord. Despite the challenges of the past year, we take joy in celebrating the birth of Christ and reflecting on the hope it brings to the world.”

Certainly appropriate for fellow Christian friends and family, but is it a message suitable for an office holder to his constituents? Surely he knows all of his constituents are not of the Christian faith. I would hope in the future that he tailors his message to common themes: peace, joy, fellowship, good will, love, reflection, etc.

Ruth Brodsky

Village of Liberty Park