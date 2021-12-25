Wayne E. Simon, age 74, died Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:22 AM at his residence in Summerfield, Fl. He was born December 14, 1946 in Kenton, OH. to Evan W. and Dorothy (Baier) Simon, who preceded him in death. On April 10, 1977, he married Martha (Miller) Stemen who survives. He was a 1965 graduate of Ada High School. Wayne was employed by Westinghouse Small Motors and Aerospace in Lima, OH. for 30 years before retiring in 1996. Subsequently moving to Las Vegas, NV., where he was employed by The Orleans Casino and then Clark County, NV. at McCarren Airport before retiring again in 2004 and moving to Summerfield, FL. to Play Golf. Surviving children are Alan (Niche) Simon, Hillsboro, OR., Christopher (Erica) Simon of Alger, OH., Paula Simon of Las Vegas, NV., and bonus children; Teresa Kitchens of Gray, GA., Anthony (Amy) Stemen, Sidney, OH. Also surviving are five brothers; Steve (Diane) Simon of Ada, OH., Paul (Cindy) Simon of Belle Center, OH., Rob Simon of Ada, OH., Denny (Cheryl) Simon of Ada, OH., Pat Simon of Mansfield, OH., two sisters; Sue Croft of Spencerville, OH., Lori (Mark) Reichert of Dearborn, MI., Grandchildren; Michael, Logan, Carla and Alexis Simon, Kyle Latimer, Katelyn and Kristin Simon, Aiden and Addison Simon. Bonus grandchildren; Danielle (Xandon) Cantor, Zachary and James Kitchens, Abby (Garrett) Smith, Annie Stemen, Kylie and Gavin Fisher. Seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be at a later date.