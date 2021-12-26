76.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Discarded Christmas trees will be collected in The Villages

By Staff Report

Discarded Christmas trees will be collected in The Villages.

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

For Villagers who live in Community Development Districts 1–11, they may discard their live Christmas trees by placing them at the curb. They will be collected with regular household trash on the designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curbside in sections if Villagers do not plan to reuse them. If Villagers have any questions, call (352)748-0109.

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

For Villagers who live in Community Development Districts 12 and 13, live and artificial trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with their regular household trash on the designated day. If Villagers have any questions, contact the Utilities Department at (352) 750-0000.

Lake County portion of The Villages

For people that live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including Community Development District 11), live trees can be placed at the curb on their assigned yard waste day and must be in 4 feet in length and no more than 6 inches in diameter. To discard artificial trees, call Lake County Solid Waste to schedule a bulk pick-up at 352-343-3776.

Lady Lake portion of The Villages

For people that live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, live and artificial trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with their regular household trash on the designated day. If anyone has any questions, contact Waste Management at 352-787-4416.

