Villager pleads for release from jail in bizarre letter written to judge

By Meta Minton
Carolyn Kalnitsky
Carolyn Kalnitsky

A Villager has pleaded for release from jail in a bizarre letter written to the judge in her case.

Carolyn Kalnitsky, 64, of the Village of Belvedere, continues to be held at the Marion County Jail, since her arrest in August when she led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase. When Kalnitsky finally came to a stop, she reached down to the passenger side floorboard, picked up a yellow crowbar and threatened officers with it.

While she was still behind bars, neighbors appeared before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors and detailed her strange behavior. Her home at in the Hialeah Villas was found to be in violation of deed compliance due to overgrown grass and a “No Trespassing” sign she had posted.

The grass is overgrown and a 22Private Property22 sign is attached to the fence at Carolyn Kalnitskys home in the Hileah Villas
The grass was overgrown and a “Private Property” sign was attached to the fence at Carolyn Kalnitsky’s home in the Hialeah Villas this summer when it was found in violation of deed compliance.

In a rambling letter sent Dec. 15 to Judge Peter Brigham, Kaltnisky complains about her treatment by law enforcement at the time of her arrest, the public defender’s office and jailers.

She clearly wants to go home to her rescue dog, Lucy.

“Life is serious. Stop wasting my time. I have (a) house, dog, life, my own and keep occupied. I enjoy my retirement in Sunshine State Florida same as everyone else,” wrote Kalnitsky, who apparently splits her time between The Villages and Pennsylvania.

She finished with one final plea.

“Please respond. It’s boring here,” she said.

Her next court date is set for April 12.

