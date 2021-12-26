68.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 26, 2021
type here...

Villagers aren’t heeding holiday warning about drinking and driving

By Villages-News Editorial

Leading up to the holidays, state and local officials issued stern warnings about the dangers of drinking and driving – not to mention the costs to your reputation and pocketbook.

The warnings have come from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ division of the Florida Highway Patrol, Attorney General Ashley Moody and our deputies and police officer working the local beats.

The message has been clear and consistent – Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Despite the warnings, we’ve had some embarrassing arrests for Villagers in the days preceding Christmas:

A Villager who reportedly started imbibing at The Villages Christmas Parade, crashed her golf cart about seven hours later near TooJay’s Gourmet Deli at Lake Sumter Landing. She and a passenger were knocked from the golf cart. Both were taken to local hospitals. The Villager, who provided breath samples that registered .249 and .246 blood alcohol content, is facing charges of driving under the influence and disorderly conduct.

A Village of Fenney woman was arrested after leaving Brownwood Paddock Square and stopping her golf cart for a pee break. An officer spotted her and noticed her purple golf cart was loaded with an assortment of liquor, including Platinum 7X Vodka, Fireball Whiskey and Michelob Ultra beer. She provided breath samples that measured .139 and .143 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

• A Village of Santiago man was driving a golf cart when he crashed into a parked vehicleVillage of Santiago man who said he was texting arrested after golf cart crash. He was arrested on a charge of DUI with property damage. He had been convicted in 2006 on a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence.

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner. It’s not too late to heed this important warning.

Obey the law. Choose a designated driver. Stay off the road. You can save a life, save your hard-earned retirement money, and you might even save your reputation.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rep. Webster should modify his ‘Christmas’ greeting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident suggests that Congressman Daniel Webster modify his “Christmas” greeting.

Progressives are anti-business and rely on big government

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends progressives are actually anti-business and rely on big government. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Test the COVID-19 vaccines on the politicians

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the idea that we ought to test the COVID-19 vaccine on politicians.

Herbert Loveless’ clueless Letter to the Editor

A Village of Pennecamp resident is looking for an interpretation of a recent Letter to the Editor.

Anti-vax crowd is putting us all at risk

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses his concern that the anti-vax crowd is putting the rest of us at risk.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos