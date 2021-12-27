65.3 F
The Villages
Monday, December 27, 2021
By Staff Report
Mary Ann (Dudziak) Michalak was born March 18, 1939 in Buffalo, NY, moved to Wellston, OH in 1971, Ashland, KY in 1973 and has resided in The Villages, FL since 2001. She was known as the “Greeting Card Lady” to all her family and friends.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents Stanley & Joan Dudziak, her son David N. Michalak and her brother’s wife, Florence Dudziak.

She is survived by her husband Norbert, married 60 years, daughters Dianne (Chuck) Mathews and Patricia (Dave) Porter, 7 grandchildren, Lauren Mathews, Michelle Mathews, Brooke Mathews, Dwight Mathews, Luke Porter, Mark Porter, Anthony Porter, brothers Stan (Gen) Dudziak, Norman Dudziak, and nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial mass at 10 a.m. on February 18, 2022 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 7081 SE Hwy 42 Summerfield, FL. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services.

Interment at Rose Hill Mausoleum in Ashland, KY.

In lieu of flowers it was Mary Ann’s wish that any memorial contributions be made to her son’s scholarship endowment fund, the David N. Michalak Scholarship.

Check: Payable to ACTC (Michalak in the memo) Ashland Community & Technical College, Attn: Brooke Seasor, 1400 College Dr., Ashland, KY 41101

