Nedino Merino passed away peacefully on December 8th, 2021 at home with family and under care of Hospice.

Ned was born on June 6, 1935 in New York City to Miliano and Helen Merino. He was preceded in death by his parents, son David, sister Ann Merino, brother John Merino, and wife Lola.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Roxann and is father to son Dan and daughter-in-law Rita, son Larry Merino and daughter-in-law Linda and daughter Sonia and son-in-law Luigi Uwanowich. He is survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Ned had a successful career in real estate development in California and was a life long Dodgers fan. He and Roxann retired to The Villages from Castro Valley, California in 2007. Besides his passion for golf he also enjoyed performing with The Villages Theater Company, The Villages Music Company and The Lake Miona Theater Group. His performance as a “real cowboy” with The Villages Shows to Go group was a crowd pleaser.

An avid golfer all of his life, he was very proud of his 5 Holes in One awards.

He was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church where a funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 4th at 10:00am with a reception following at Mulberry Recreation Center.

As Ned said in his voicemail message: “Ciao for now.”

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Marion County.