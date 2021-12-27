65.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 27, 2021
type here...

Nedino Merino

By Staff Report
Nedino Merino
Nedino Merino

Nedino Merino passed away peacefully on December 8th, 2021 at home with family and under care of Hospice.

Ned was born on June 6, 1935 in New York City to Miliano and Helen Merino. He was preceded in death by his parents, son David, sister Ann Merino, brother John Merino, and wife Lola.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Roxann and is father to son Dan and daughter-in-law Rita, son Larry Merino and daughter-in-law Linda and daughter Sonia and son-in-law Luigi Uwanowich. He is survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Ned had a successful career in real estate development in California and was a life long Dodgers fan. He and Roxann retired to The Villages from Castro Valley, California in 2007. Besides his passion for golf he also enjoyed performing with The Villages Theater Company, The Villages Music Company and The Lake Miona Theater Group. His performance as a “real cowboy” with The Villages Shows to Go group was a crowd pleaser.

An avid golfer all of his life, he was very proud of his 5 Holes in One awards.

He was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church where a funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 4th at 10:00am with a reception following at Mulberry Recreation Center.

As Ned said in his voicemail message: “Ciao for now.”

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Marion County. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Are Villagers embarrassed by national headlines?

A snowbird who is a regular visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if Villagers are embarrassed seeing themselves in national headlines.

Rep. Webster should modify his ‘Christmas’ greeting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident suggests that Congressman Daniel Webster modify his “Christmas” greeting.

Progressives are anti-business and rely on big government

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends progressives are actually anti-business and rely on big government. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Test the COVID-19 vaccines on the politicians

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the idea that we ought to test the COVID-19 vaccine on politicians.

Herbert Loveless’ clueless Letter to the Editor

A Village of Pennecamp resident is looking for an interpretation of a recent Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos