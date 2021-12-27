66.6 F
Monday, December 27, 2021
Village of Rio Ponderosa man arrested after alleged bomb threat

By Meta Minton
Donald Stuart Brown
A Village of Rio Ponderosa man has been arrested after an alleged bomb threat.

Donald Stuart Brown, 73, who lives at 1404 Sanchez Court was arrested shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday at the T-Mobile store at La Plaza Grande.

He had been banned from the store in The Villages on Dec. 2 as well as the Leesburg store after causing disturbances, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Brown returned to the Bichara Boulevard store in defiance of the ban and allegedly used his T-Mobile phone to call in and threaten that if store employees, “Did not help him, he would put a bomb in front of the store and blow his way in,” the arrest report said. Employees were able to identify his 772 area code phone number.

He was arrested on charges of reporting a false bomb threat and trespassing. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.

