Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Comment on indictments of Commissioners Miller and Search

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In America there is often diverse interests trying to be fairly represented by their government. In an ideal world all these interests would find representation in their government. All competing interests would be honestly looked at, with only facts set forth and debated, and then a compromise reached, by vote, that benefits the entire governmental community.
The reality in modern American politics is far from this ideal, and could best be described as a take no prisoners approach to politics and champion your position at any cost. Politics today is dominated by big money interests that stretch their tentacles of influence to all layers of government, from Local Politics right up to the Presidency.
This has played out recently in Sumter County. The Villages Developer got higher property taxes enacted to cover county expenses and the new commissioners (Miller, Search and Estep) were elected by disgruntled property owners who wanted county expenses to be covered more by impact fees on new construction.
I applaud these new commissioners, with their election victory and attempt to implement their campaign promises. However, politics in America is played hard ball, and as my father always told me, The Golden Rule is that Gold Rules in this world. These new commissioners should have known the tremendous opposition they would be facing, and the two who were indicted should not have gotten involved in a pet project (no pun intended) where it seems they may have broke the law.

Carl Casale
Village of Pine Hills

 

