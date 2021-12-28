Emma Mae Higginbotham

Ms. Emma went home wit her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was a miracle and a shinning example of encouragement against all odds. She was 88 years young. Born in 1933 during the depression in Pricketts Creek, (near Fairmont) WV to the late Lee Levelle Heck and Rosa Kimbell. She was a paternal twin to her sister, Nellie Blair of Clarksburg, WV, older brother Oliver Heck of Lorain, OH, and older sister, Mary Simms of Gainesville, Tx, whom all have preceded her in death. As a child, she was raised in local orphanages and foster families. In 1952, she graduated from Monongah High School, Monongah, WV. She was sponsored by local Catholic Nuns and attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Clarksburg, WV, which she graduated from in 1956. She moved to northern Ohio shortly after graduation and worked for several doctors and hospitals. She met and fell in love and married James Knotts (who passed away July 9, 2001) in 1956. They were married for 24 years and had three children: Maureen, Carol, and Margaret. In 2014, she relocated to Florida with her daughter Margaret for health reasons. She enjoyed farm life, family and friends, and especially her little dog, Boo. She is survived by her children: Maureen (Kreigh) Hall of Elyria, OH, Carol Knotts of Summerfield, FL, Margaret (Carlos) Kelley of Key West/Summerfield, FL, 7 grand children and 3 great grandchildren.