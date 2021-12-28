Jake Arthur Larimer, age 79, passed away surrounded by family, on December 26, 2021 in Ocala, Florida. Jake is survived by his son Bryan Arthur Larimer and his daughter Heather Larimer Jermak, her husband Chris Jermak, grandchildren William, Megan and Amelia Jermak, cousins Jack and Susan Larimer and his dog Molly. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur Christopher Larimer and Emma Pauline Larimer. Jake was born on September 13, 1942, in Sandusky Ohio to parents Arthur and Polly. He served honorably in the US Army. Jake graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelors in history. He received a juris doctorate from the Ohio State University. He worked for more than 20 years at Mallinkrodt in St. Louis, Missouri. Jake was a beloved family man and a loving father and grandfather. With his former wife Arlene, he raised two children, Heather and Bryan, in St. Louis, Missouri, where he lived before retiring to Marco Island, Florida and The Villages, Florida.

A memorial service for Jake Larimer will be held at the Baldwin Brothers a Funeral and Cremation Society in Wildwood, Florida on Tuesday, December 28 at 3 PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jake’s life. Flowers can be sent to Baldwin Brothers at 3990 E. SR 44, Suite 105. Jake loved animals, and a donation may be made in Jake’s honor to the Humane Society of Marion County