56.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
type here...

Jake Arthur Larimer

By Staff Report
Jake Arthur Larimer
Jake Arthur Larimer

Jake Arthur Larimer, age 79, passed away surrounded by family, on December 26, 2021 in Ocala, Florida. Jake is survived by his son Bryan Arthur Larimer and his daughter Heather Larimer Jermak, her husband Chris Jermak, grandchildren William, Megan and Amelia Jermak, cousins Jack and Susan Larimer and his dog Molly. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur Christopher Larimer and Emma Pauline Larimer. Jake was born on September 13, 1942, in Sandusky Ohio to parents Arthur and Polly. He served honorably in the US Army. Jake graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelors in history. He received a juris doctorate from the Ohio State University. He worked for more than 20 years at Mallinkrodt in St. Louis, Missouri. Jake was a beloved family man and a loving father and grandfather. With his former wife Arlene, he raised two children, Heather and Bryan, in St. Louis, Missouri, where he lived before retiring to Marco Island, Florida and The Villages, Florida.

A memorial service for Jake Larimer will be held at the Baldwin Brothers a Funeral and Cremation Society in Wildwood, Florida on Tuesday, December 28 at 3 PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jake’s life. Flowers can be sent to Baldwin Brothers at 3990 E. SR 44, Suite 105. Jake loved animals, and a donation may be made in Jake’s honor to the Humane Society of Marion County

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Look behind the curtain to understand the arrests of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Winfred resident, in Letter to the Editor, delves into the reasons that Sumter Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller find themselves in the crosshairs.

Are Villagers embarrassed by national headlines?

A snowbird who is a regular visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if Villagers are embarrassed seeing themselves in national headlines.

Rep. Webster should modify his ‘Christmas’ greeting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident suggests that Congressman Daniel Webster modify his “Christmas” greeting.

Progressives are anti-business and rely on big government

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends progressives are actually anti-business and rely on big government. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Test the COVID-19 vaccines on the politicians

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the idea that we ought to test the COVID-19 vaccine on politicians.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos