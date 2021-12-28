79.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
type here...

Oxford man beaten up and held at gun point after alleged burglary

By Meta Minton
Michael Lee Arnot
Michael Lee Arnot

An Oxford man was beaten up and held at gun point after an alleged burglary.

Michael Lee Arnot, 50, is facing a charge of burglary after his arrest on Christmas Day by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. He was found on the floor of the kitchen of the home he allegedly burglarized. The homeowner was pointing a revolver at Arnot when deputies arrived on the scene. Arnot had suffered a laceration on his head and there was a pool of blood on the floor.

Arnot claimed he had been at the residence earlier in the day and he forgot his lighter on the kitchen table. He knocked on an unlocked door and he let himself in, according to an arrest report.

Arnot was taken to the Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Villages for medical treatment. Upon his release, he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center were bond was set at $15,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Comment on indictments of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Pine Hills resident offers a comment on charges against Sumter County Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Look behind the curtain to understand the arrests of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Winfred resident, in Letter to the Editor, delves into the reasons that Sumter Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller find themselves in the crosshairs.

Are Villagers embarrassed by national headlines?

A snowbird who is a regular visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if Villagers are embarrassed seeing themselves in national headlines.

Rep. Webster should modify his ‘Christmas’ greeting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident suggests that Congressman Daniel Webster modify his “Christmas” greeting.

Progressives are anti-business and rely on big government

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends progressives are actually anti-business and rely on big government. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos