Oxford man beaten up and held at gun point after alleged burglary

An Oxford man was beaten up and held at gun point after an alleged burglary.

Michael Lee Arnot, 50, is facing a charge of burglary after his arrest on Christmas Day by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. He was found on the floor of the kitchen of the home he allegedly burglarized. The homeowner was pointing a revolver at Arnot when deputies arrived on the scene. Arnot had suffered a laceration on his head and there was a pool of blood on the floor.

Arnot claimed he had been at the residence earlier in the day and he forgot his lighter on the kitchen table. He knocked on an unlocked door and he let himself in, according to an arrest report.

Arnot was taken to the Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Villages for medical treatment. Upon his release, he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center were bond was set at $15,000.