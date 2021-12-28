68.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Sheriff’s deputies looking for man who stole lawn mower from Lowe’s

By Staff Report

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are looking to the public for help in the search of a man who stole a lawn mower from Lowe’s home improvement.

The theft took place back on Sept. 9 at the Lowe’s store on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.

Sumter County sheriffs deputies are seeking this suspect who left Lowe’s with a stolen lawn mower.

The suspect is described as either a black or hispanic male, possibly in his late 30’s to early 40’s. He has short black/gray hair and a goatee. He was wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and wire-framed glasses. He proceeded to the lawn mower area and selected a mower, loading it onto his cart. He passed all points of sale and left the store. The male left from the garden side exit and entered a silver Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Martin at (352) 793-2621 or contact Crimeline 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 5568.

