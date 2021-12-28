Sheriff’s deputies looking for man who stole lawn mower from Lowe’s

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are looking to the public for help in the search of a man who stole a lawn mower from Lowe’s home improvement.

The theft took place back on Sept. 9 at the Lowe’s store on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.

The suspect is described as either a black or hispanic male, possibly in his late 30’s to early 40’s. He has short black/gray hair and a goatee. He was wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and wire-framed glasses. He proceeded to the lawn mower area and selected a mower, loading it onto his cart. He passed all points of sale and left the store. The male left from the garden side exit and entered a silver Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Martin at (352) 793-2621 or contact Crimeline 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 5568.