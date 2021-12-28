68.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Village of St. Charles woman arrested after alleged Christmas Eve attack

By Meta Minton
Gaynor Marlaine ONeill
Gaynor Marlaine O’Neill

A Village of St. Charles woman was arrested after an alleged attack on her man friend.

Gaynor Marlaine O’Neill, 74, was arrested on Christmas Eve on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

A man said the O’Neill was “drunk and became verbally hostile towards him,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He texted O’Neill’s daughter a message “that upset her and made her cry,” the report said. The man said he had sent a text message about “the situation” which made O’Neill increasingly “hostile.”

She allegedly struck him during the altercation.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was bonded out at 8:20 p.m. Christmas Day.

