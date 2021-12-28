68.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Villagers for Trump hoping for appearances by Trump and/or DeSantis

By Staff Report

The Villagers for Trump organization is hoping for appearances by President Trump and/or Gov. Ron DeSantis at their fourth annual Villagers for Trump Dinner.
The event is set for Saturday, Feb. 19 at Eisenhower Recreation Center.
“Awaiting confirmation as of this writing, the invited speakers are President Donald Trump, Senator Marco Rubio, Governor Ron DeSantis, Tom Filton of Judicial Watch and Katie Hopkins, a British political comedienne. Should President Trump be unable to attend, Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to headline this event,” Villagers for Trump said in a news release issued this week.

President Trump steps off Marine One before speaking to a crowd of thousands at The Villages Polo Fields in 2020.

Trump has twice visited The Villages – an appearance in 2019 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and at a rally in October 2020, weeks ahead of the election.
“Ticket sales have been very brisk. This is expected to be a SOLD OUT event,” Villagers for Trump said in the news release.

For reservations, visit the VFT website at www.villagersfortrump.org or call Judy Holleran at (352) 363-3468 at [email protected].

