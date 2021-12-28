78.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Wildwood Wildcat Booster Club will be at Publix at Grand Traverse

By Staff Report

The Wildwood Wildcat Booster Club will be having a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Publix at Grand Traverse Plaza in The Villages.

The purpose is to provide funds to support academic, arts and music, and sports programs at Wildwood Middle High School.

Shoppers can talk with booster members to learn about the club and how they can join with the nearly 200 people who are helping Wildwood Middle High School students succeed in life. Boosters will be selling discount cards that provide significant discounts at 41 restaurants and merchants in the surrounding area.

