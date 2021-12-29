Inaction as COVID-19 cases surge again

To the Editor:

There’s a simple reason why more people are getting infected in Florida than almost any other state in the country: Republicans like Ron DeSantis have spent the year downplaying the effectiveness of vaccines and actively opposing commonsense measures that keep people safe.

And now as another surge is upon us, Gov. DeSantis is asleep at the wheel! Where is he? It’s time for our governor and his Republican allies to take this issue seriously and stop trying to score political points by ignoring the pandemic.

If they don’t, innocent Floridians will continue to pay the price for Ron DeSantis’ incompetence and inaction.

Marcus L. Dixon

Executive Director

Florida Democratic Party