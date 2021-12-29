81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
type here...

Inaction as COVID-19 cases surge again

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

There’s a simple reason why more people are getting infected in Florida than almost any other state in the country: Republicans like Ron DeSantis have spent the year downplaying the effectiveness of vaccines and actively opposing commonsense measures that keep people safe.
And now as another surge is upon us, Gov. DeSantis is asleep at the wheel! Where is he? It’s time for our governor and his Republican allies to take this issue seriously and stop trying to score political points by ignoring the pandemic.
If they don’t, innocent Floridians will continue to pay the price for Ron DeSantis’ incompetence and inaction.

Marcus L. Dixon
Executive Director
Florida Democratic Party

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Inaction as COVID-19 cases surge again

An official with the Florida Democratic Party contends there’s a simple reason why more people are getting infected with COVID-19 in Florida than almost any other state in the country.

Comment on indictments of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Pine Hills resident offers a comment on charges against Sumter County Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Look behind the curtain to understand the arrests of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Winfred resident, in Letter to the Editor, delves into the reasons that Sumter Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller find themselves in the crosshairs.

Are Villagers embarrassed by national headlines?

A snowbird who is a regular visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if Villagers are embarrassed seeing themselves in national headlines.

Rep. Webster should modify his ‘Christmas’ greeting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident suggests that Congressman Daniel Webster modify his “Christmas” greeting.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos