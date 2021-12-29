72 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
type here...

Notary accused of fraudulently notarizing document involving dead person’s bank account

By Meta Minton
Lori Ann Catron
Lori Ann Catron

A Wildwood notary has been arrested after she allegedly fraudulently notarized a document involving a dead person’s bank account.

Lori Ann Catron 51, who lives in the Sandalwood Condominiums, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of false certification by a notary following an interview at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

The Michigan native is accused of notarizing a document on Aug. 12 not in the presence of the person whose signature Catron was notarizing, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. Catron had never met the person whose signature she was notarizing. Catron signed the document and stamped it with her notary stamp and seal.

“The document was then used to withdraw funds from a deceased family member’s bank account since the document indicated that the victim was relinquishing control over her portion of the bank account to one of her sisters,” the arrest report said.

Catron was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Inaction as COVID-19 cases surge again

An official with the Florida Democratic Party contends there’s a simple reason why more people are getting infected with COVID-19 in Florida than almost any other state in the country.

Comment on indictments of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Pine Hills resident offers a comment on charges against Sumter County Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Look behind the curtain to understand the arrests of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Winfred resident, in Letter to the Editor, delves into the reasons that Sumter Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller find themselves in the crosshairs.

Are Villagers embarrassed by national headlines?

A snowbird who is a regular visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if Villagers are embarrassed seeing themselves in national headlines.

Rep. Webster should modify his ‘Christmas’ greeting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident suggests that Congressman Daniel Webster modify his “Christmas” greeting.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos