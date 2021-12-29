Notary accused of fraudulently notarizing document involving dead person’s bank account

A Wildwood notary has been arrested after she allegedly fraudulently notarized a document involving a dead person’s bank account.

Lori Ann Catron 51, who lives in the Sandalwood Condominiums, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of false certification by a notary following an interview at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

The Michigan native is accused of notarizing a document on Aug. 12 not in the presence of the person whose signature Catron was notarizing, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. Catron had never met the person whose signature she was notarizing. Catron signed the document and stamped it with her notary stamp and seal.

“The document was then used to withdraw funds from a deceased family member’s bank account since the document indicated that the victim was relinquishing control over her portion of the bank account to one of her sisters,” the arrest report said.

Catron was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.