After courageously fighting brain cancer for almost 6 years, it is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Robert Edward Brossart of Summerfield, Florida at the age of 65 on December 15, 2021. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years, Moya; children Jarnine (Eric), Robert, Andrew, Amanda (Misty); his parents Bob and Jean Brossart; siblings Kathy (Rich) Motz, Steven (Gerrod) Brossart, Mark (Jane) Brossart, Gary (Danielle) Brossart; as well as numerous relatives and friends. He moved to Florida in 2006 where he was a grocery manager for Publix and retired from Mulberry Grove Publix in 2016 due to his cancer diagnosis. Prior to moving to Florida, he lived in Sister Lakes, Michigan where he worked as a store manager for SuperValu and also managed multiple businesses in Sister Lakes. He was a leader in the community while taking the time to deliver groceries to the home bound every week. Although he was proud to say that he had never missed a day of work in over 40 years, Bob was a family man first and foremost. His family was everything to him. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed league play in Michigan where his sons always accompanied him and the tradition of Wednesday morning summer golf with the family. He was a sports enthusiast who cheered for Old Notre Dame and the Cincinnati Reds. His love of sports was passed along to all of his children. A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 29th from 2-5 (wake service at 4) at Hiers-Baxley, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL. 32161 and a Funeral Mass will be held at St Marks Catholic Church Thursday, December 30th at 10am at 7081 SE Highway 42, Summerfield, FL. 34491. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for Donations to be made to: Adam Michael Rosen Foundation in support of brain cancer research and assisting the families affected by this disease.“God saw he was getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So, he wrapped his arms around him and whispered, “come to me”. Although we loved him dearly, we could not make him stay. With tearful eyes we said goodbye and had to walk away. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.”