Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Villager arrested on DUI charge after wife falls from golf cart

By Meta Minton
John Charles Gardner
A Villager has been arrested on a drunk driving charge after his wife fell from a golf cart.

John Charles Gardner, 66, who lives in the Hickory Grove Villas in the Village of Sunset Pointe, was driving a Yamaha golf cart at about 8 p.m. Monday at Bailey Trail and Sunset Ridge Drive when his wife “fell from his golf cart while it was in motion,” according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She hit a curb when she fell from the golf cart. She was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Her husband was “showing signs of possible impairment,” the report said. He admitted he had been “drinking at dinner” and two containers were found in the center console of the golf cart, “both of which contained a liquid” which had an “odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the trooper noted in the report.

Gardner “performed poorly” in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .098 and .100 blood alcohol content.

Gardner was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Gardner and his wife purchased their villa in 2011.

