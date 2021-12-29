80.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Villagers can continue to enjoy outdoor facilities on New Year’s Day

By Staff Report

The Villages Recreation Department has announced the schedule for the upcoming New Year’s holiday.

Friday, Dec. 31- Recreation Offices closed, services available 8:30 a.m. – noon at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades. Centers open 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Resident Lifestyle Groups end at 1 p.m.; fitness clubs open 6:30 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Saturday,  Jan. 1 – Recreation Offices, recreation centers and fitness clubs will be closed. Although the recreation centers are closed, the outdoor facilities and swimming pools will be open for your enjoyment.

Regular weekend services will resume Sunday, Jan. 2.

Sunday, Jan. 2 – Recreation offices closed, services available 8:30 a.m. – noon at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan & Everglades. Centers open 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Regular services will resume Monday, Jan. 3.

For further information stop by or call your nearest regional recreation center or call 674-1800.

