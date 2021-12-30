5. Angry residents demand ambulance improvements in Sumter County

Big crowds packed several meetings demanding ambulance improvements in Sumter County.

Intolerably long waits times for ambulances forced the Sumter County Commission to create a special ad hoc committee to examine potential options for the future of emergency transport.

A recommendation to merge The Villages Public Safety Department with Sumter County Fire Rescue caused great angst for many Villagers, who had come to rely on the high-level of service delivered by their fire department.

Ultimately, The Villages District government began researching the establishment of a special district to protect the future of The Villages Public Safety Department.