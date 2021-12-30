71.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 30, 2021
type here...

5. Angry residents demand ambulance improvements in Sumter County

By Staff Report

Big crowds packed several meetings demanding ambulance improvements in Sumter County.

Intolerably long waits times for ambulances forced the Sumter County Commission to create a special ad hoc committee to examine potential options for the future of emergency transport.

Members of the ad hoc ambulance committee listen to a speaker Wednesday night at the Wildwood Community Center
Members of the ad hoc ambulance committee listen to a speaker in August at the Wildwood Community Center.

A recommendation to merge The Villages Public Safety Department with Sumter County Fire Rescue caused great angst for many Villagers, who had come to rely on the high-level of service delivered by their fire department.

The Villages Public Safety Department
Plenty of support was shown throughout the summer for The Villages Public Safety Department.

Ultimately, The Villages District government began researching the establishment of a special district to protect the future of The Villages Public Safety Department.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Thanks to everyone at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses gratitude for her care at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Gov. DeSantis will not make vaccines mandatory

A Village of Summerhill resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a leader of the Florida Democratic Party.

Inaction as COVID-19 cases surge again

An official with the Florida Democratic Party contends there’s a simple reason why more people are getting infected with COVID-19 in Florida than almost any other state in the country.

Comment on indictments of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Pine Hills resident offers a comment on charges against Sumter County Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Look behind the curtain to understand the arrests of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Winfred resident, in Letter to the Editor, delves into the reasons that Sumter Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller find themselves in the crosshairs.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos