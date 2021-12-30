7. Golf cart accidents claimed two lives in 2021 in The Villages

A pair of golf cart accidents claimed two lives in 2021 in The Villages.

A 74-year-old man from Holmes, N.Y. at 4:48 p.m. Feb. 15 had been leaving the postal station on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 when he entered into the path of a silver Mercedes two-seater driven by a 62-year-woman who lives in The Villages, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She had been southbound on Morse Boulevard.

He was ejected from the golf cart as a result of the collision. He was trauma alerted to Ocala Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Villager killed in golf cart crash at Brownwood Bridge

Gregory Joseph Ebert, 57, of the Village of Monarch Grove, was driving a green 2021 Yamaha golf cart at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 7 southbound at the Brownwood Bridge located at State Road 44 and Meggison Road when he appeared to have struck the curb located on the left-hand side of the bridge, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department. After striking the curb, the golf cart struck the guardrail on the left side of the bridge.

After hitting the guardrail, Ebert was ejected from the golf cart which overturned and landed on top of him. When officers arrived on the scene, the golf cart was lying on Ebert’s neck, the report said.

Ebert was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. The report indicated the golf cart had been traveling at an estimated speed of 20 miles per hour in an area where the recommended speed is 5 mph.