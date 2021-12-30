71.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 30, 2021
type here...

7. Golf cart accidents claimed two lives in 2021 in The Villages

By Staff Report

A pair of golf cart accidents claimed two lives in 2021 in The Villages.

A 74-year-old man from Holmes, N.Y. at 4:48 p.m. Feb. 15 had been leaving the postal station on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 when he entered into the path of a silver Mercedes two-seater driven by a 62-year-woman who lives in The Villages, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She had been southbound on Morse Boulevard.

The fatal accident on Morse Boulevard involved a golf cart and two-seater Mercedes.

He was ejected from the golf cart as a result of the collision. He was trauma alerted to Ocala Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Villager killed in golf cart crash at Brownwood Bridge

Gregory Joseph Ebert, 57, of the Village of Monarch Grove, was driving a green 2021 Yamaha golf cart at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 7 southbound at the Brownwood Bridge located at State Road 44 and Meggison Road when he appeared to have struck the curb located on the left-hand side of the bridge, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department. After striking the curb, the golf cart struck the guardrail on the left side of the bridge.

The Brownwood Bridge
The Brownwood Bridge

After hitting the guardrail, Ebert was ejected from the golf cart which overturned and landed on top of him. When officers arrived on the scene, the golf cart was lying on Ebert’s neck, the report said.

Ebert was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. The report indicated the golf cart had been traveling at an estimated speed of 20 miles per hour in an area where the recommended speed is 5 mph.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Thanks to everyone at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses gratitude for her care at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Gov. DeSantis will not make vaccines mandatory

A Village of Summerhill resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a leader of the Florida Democratic Party.

Inaction as COVID-19 cases surge again

An official with the Florida Democratic Party contends there’s a simple reason why more people are getting infected with COVID-19 in Florida than almost any other state in the country.

Comment on indictments of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Pine Hills resident offers a comment on charges against Sumter County Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Look behind the curtain to understand the arrests of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Winfred resident, in Letter to the Editor, delves into the reasons that Sumter Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller find themselves in the crosshairs.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos