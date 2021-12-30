79.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 30, 2021
8. Villager dies of broken heart after wife suffers fatal injuries in crash

By Staff Report
Cornelius Barnard
Cornelius Barnard

A Villager died of a broken heart after his wife suffered fatal injuries in a crash at a notoriously dangerous area intersection.

Catherine Lou Barnard, 81, of the Village of Charlotte, died May 28 in the intensive care unit at Ocala Regional Medical Center after being flown there by helicopter in the wake of the crash which occurred at about noon May 25 at the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 472. She had been a passenger in a gray 2017 Honda CRV driven by her husband, 87-year-old Cornelius Barnard. Despite several surgeries, Catherine Barnard could not be saved.

Villagers Cornelius and Catherine Barnard were extricated from this vehicle after the crash.

Her husband never recovered from the loss of his wife.

“After losing Cathy in May of 2021 as the result of a traffic accident, his heart was broken,” Cornelius Barnard’s obituary said. “On Sunday night August 22, 2021 he went to be with God.”

At the time of the accident involving the Barnards, a memorial was standing in remembrance of two teens killed months earlier at the same location.

Late in 2021, a new traffic signal was installed at the intersection in an attempt to improve safety.

