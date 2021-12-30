73.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 30, 2021
9. Political dispute at swimming pool leads to Villager’s arrest

By Staff Report
Ed McGinty

A political dispute at a swimming pool resulted in a Villager’s arrest on a charge of stalking.

Ed McGinty was arrested Sept. 24 after reportedly showing up at a woman’s house. He had been banned from the Hadley pool the previous day after verbally assaulting the woman, who had been wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt.

Villager Ed McGinty is led away from the Hadley swimming pool by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

The Village of Hadley resident, known for his outspoken opposition to former President Trump, was arrested a second time on Oct. 26 after he returned to the Hadley swimming pool and violated a court order banning him from close contact with the woman he has been accused of calling “a fat slob.” McGinty parked two spots down from the woman’s golf cart. Her golf cart was noted in the report for its red, white and blue inflatable Uncle Sam and “Donald Trump propaganda.”

Villager Ed McGinty is known for political protests aimed at former President Trump.

McGinty remains free on bond. He is due back Tuesday in Sumter County Court.

