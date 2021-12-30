Jack Friedman

Jack was born in New York on December 21, 1934, after a short illness, he passed away on November 2, 2021. He lived in Manhattan, then moved to the Bronx. He joined the Army at sixteen, which his mother had to sign for him. He was shipped to Korea and became and Army Ranger. Jack was a long hauler truck driver. He delivered new cars all over the United States, he loved his job. We were foster parents for 5 years, for at risk children, also known as emergency care, which was very rewarding. We also had a RV and joined many clubs. We had a very interesting life. We were always hugging, holding hands and kissing, just being together. We really liked each other. Jack was a joker, and many people loved his sense of humor. He will surely be missed by everyone. When we moved to Florida Jack became an usher at St. Raphael’s church in Sarasota County. Then we moved to the Villages, joined many clubs, and have many friends. Jack leaves behind an aunt, cousins and a sister Millie and predeceasing him in death is his only son Mark and his stepdaughter Marie. Jack has 3 stepdaughters, Lorraine, Barbara, and Randi, 9 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

This is a new journey for me without him. We celebrated 32 years of marriage, it was the best, full of love and togetherness. Life will never be the same. I love you and miss you dearly, until we meet again.

Your Loving Wife, Angela