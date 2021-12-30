63.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 30, 2021
type here...

Jack Friedman

By Staff Report
Jack Friedman
Jack Friedman

Jack was born in New York on December 21, 1934, after a short illness, he passed away on November 2, 2021. He lived in Manhattan, then moved to the Bronx. He joined the Army at sixteen, which his mother had to sign for him. He was shipped to Korea and became and Army Ranger. Jack was a long hauler truck driver. He delivered new cars all over the United States, he loved his job. We were foster parents for 5 years, for at risk children, also known as emergency care, which was very rewarding. We also had a RV and joined many clubs. We had a very interesting life. We were always hugging, holding hands and kissing, just being together. We really liked each other. Jack was a joker, and many people loved his sense of humor. He will surely be missed by everyone. When we moved to Florida Jack became an usher at St. Raphael’s church in Sarasota County. Then we moved to the Villages, joined many clubs, and have many friends. Jack leaves behind an aunt, cousins and a sister Millie and predeceasing him in death is his only son Mark and his stepdaughter Marie. Jack has 3 stepdaughters, Lorraine, Barbara, and Randi, 9 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

This is a new journey for me without him. We celebrated 32 years of marriage, it was the best, full of love and togetherness. Life will never be the same. I love you and miss you dearly, until we meet again.

Your Loving Wife, Angela

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Inaction as COVID-19 cases surge again

An official with the Florida Democratic Party contends there’s a simple reason why more people are getting infected with COVID-19 in Florida than almost any other state in the country.

Comment on indictments of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Pine Hills resident offers a comment on charges against Sumter County Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Look behind the curtain to understand the arrests of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Winfred resident, in Letter to the Editor, delves into the reasons that Sumter Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller find themselves in the crosshairs.

Are Villagers embarrassed by national headlines?

A snowbird who is a regular visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if Villagers are embarrassed seeing themselves in national headlines.

Rep. Webster should modify his ‘Christmas’ greeting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident suggests that Congressman Daniel Webster modify his “Christmas” greeting.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos