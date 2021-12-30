It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Julianne Martin on December, 22nd, 2021. Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Julianne McMahon met and married James Martin and relocated to Levittown, Pennsylvania. Our family was always divided between cheering for her beloved Pittsburgh teams or Dad’s Philadelphia teams. Some of us were smart enough to cheer for both. We always thought she wanted to move to Bucks County so that her kids did not have to walk to school, uphill, both ways in the snow. She is survived by her children, James (Maria), Colleen (Scott), Mary Kay, Eileen (Dale), Maureen (Tom), Kevin (Colleen) and Brian, a wonderful group of grandchildren, Jocilyn, Kaitlyn and Joshua, Sarah, Sean and Kyle, Halie, Brandi and Emily (Debbie) ,and one great grandchild Ryder. She is also survived by Dorothea Brumfield and Cecilia McMahon along with many nieces and nephews. She is also leaving behind an extended family of so many others who came into her home and will forever be in their hearts. She was a terrific mother, grandmother, and friend. One of her questions to the kids was “How much do I love you?”, then they would spread their arms out as far as possible to say “this much”. She loved attending all the different sporting events, school concerts, hosting summer pool parties and Christmas dinners. Anyone who knew Julianne (Jule) was touched by her kindness and love. She enjoyed Disney, cards, board games, bingo and any game her grandchildren would teach her. She has a great group of friends in Pennsylvania (The weekenders and the Birthday girls). They played games, traveled, ushered at the playhouse and enjoyed weekend get togethers where she could make her famous potato salad. When she moved to The Villages, Florida in 2017, she met a new group of friends and was able to start the next chapter of her life which also included playing Canasta, Pokeno and Bingo. She was lucky to have found such a wonderful group of friends to help her enjoy her life in Florida. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 2:00 until 4:00 pm at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, followed by the Rite of Committal in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne. There will be no calling hours on Monday. There will also be a service in The Villages at a later date.