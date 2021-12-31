Carol Mesher, who passed unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep December 17 at her residence in the Villages, Florida. Carol was born June 3,1939 in Patton, Pa. After high school Carol moved to Pittsburgh and worked for Mellon bank. Before moving to the Villages, Carol resided in Columbus, Ohio for 42 years, and was the Customer Service Supervisor for General Electric Super Abrasives. Carol was a sports enthusiast and avid fan for the Steelers and Buckeyes. She spent most of her retirement years playing golf and was a member of the Highland Golf Club in Columbus. Carol also loved to play bridge and was a Life Master of the ACBL. Carol is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 53 years, John Mesher, her brother John Kuhn, brother-in-law George Mesher, Sisters in law Joan Kuhn, Sister-in-Law Patricia Koscelnik, and Step Son Ralph. Carol is survived by her loving daughter Donna Edgar, grandsons Alexander Edgar and Brandon Edgar. Step children Janice (Steve) Ostop, John (Cynthia), Frances (Paul) Hortsman, Robert (Kim), and Richard (Donna), numerous grandchildren, Brother Paul (Victoria), Sister LuAnn (William) DeGretto, Sister-in-law, Barbra Mesher, Brother-in-law Richard Koscelnik, and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to be sent to St. Vincent De Paul Society of St Timothy Catholic Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL.