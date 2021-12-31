81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 31, 2021
type here...

Driver with illegal Illinois license plate arrested after traffic stop near Boone Gate

By Meta Minton
Roberto Banano Rodgriguez
Roberto Banano Rodriguez

A driver with an illegally attached Illinois license plate was arrested after a traffic stop near the Boone Gate.

Roberto Banano Rodgriguez, 61, of Summerfield, was driving a 2009 gray Honda Fit at 4 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle had a cracked windshield that impaired the driver’s vision, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The officer discovered that Rodriguez does not have a valid driver’s license and the vehicle had an Illinois license plate that was assigned to another vehicle. The native of Puerto Rico was also wanted on Sumter County warrants, both charging him with failure to appear on charges of driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and driving an unregistered vehicle. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond. He was given a verbal warning about the cracked windshield.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s just the right thing to do!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident is urging residents to contact Gov. Ron DeSantis about the case of two Sumter County commissioners who are innocent until proven guilty.

Local lab does not provide masks

A Lady Lake resident thinks a local lab should provide masks for those who don’t have one. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Thanks to everyone at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses gratitude for her care at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Gov. DeSantis will not make vaccines mandatory

A Village of Summerhill resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a leader of the Florida Democratic Party.

Inaction as COVID-19 cases surge again

An official with the Florida Democratic Party contends there’s a simple reason why more people are getting infected with COVID-19 in Florida than almost any other state in the country.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos