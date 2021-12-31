Driver with illegal Illinois license plate arrested after traffic stop near Boone Gate

A driver with an illegally attached Illinois license plate was arrested after a traffic stop near the Boone Gate.

Roberto Banano Rodgriguez, 61, of Summerfield, was driving a 2009 gray Honda Fit at 4 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle had a cracked windshield that impaired the driver’s vision, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The officer discovered that Rodriguez does not have a valid driver’s license and the vehicle had an Illinois license plate that was assigned to another vehicle. The native of Puerto Rico was also wanted on Sumter County warrants, both charging him with failure to appear on charges of driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and driving an unregistered vehicle. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond. He was given a verbal warning about the cracked windshield.