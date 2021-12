Erik S. Steinbrecher, 41, of Lady Lake, FL passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was born February 12, 1980 in Chester, PA to Henry “Hank” F. Steinbrecher, Jr. and Lee A. “Kurten. He is survived by his father, Hank F. (Patty) Steinbrecher, Jr., mother, Lee A. “Kurten”; fiancé, Brenda Bonsall; children: Sean & Chloe; brothers: Hank, III Steinbrecher and Kyle Steinbrecher; and numerous other loving family and friends. Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home in Wildwood, FL.

Please check back for a memorial service at a later date in Delaware.