Friday, December 31, 2021
Fruitland Park police arrest man after violent confrontation that began over dog

By Meta Minton
John David Green
Fruitland Park police arrested a man after a violent confrontation that began over a dog.

Officers responded shortly before midnight Tuesday to a home in the 500 block of Shiloh Street where they found two people restraining 61-year-old John David Green of Crystal River, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The first officer on the scene heard screaming and saw through a glass door that Green, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds, was being restrained with one person “holding a shirt that was wrapped around (Green’s) neck,” the report said.

“It appeared the victims were fearful of removing their restraints to allow law enforcement to enter the residence,” the officer wrote in the report.

The altercation began in an apparent dispute over a dog.

“It should be noted that all parties involved in this incident appeared to be impaired,” the officer noted.

Green, who was convicted of battery in 2010 in Lake County, was arrested on charges of domestic battery by strangulation and simple battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

