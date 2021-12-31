Johnathan Mearl Brown Sr.

Johnathan Mearl Brown, 51, of Center Hill Florida passed away in The Villages, Florida on December 12, 2021. He was born in Orlando, Florida on November 6, 1970 to Richard and Judy Brown. He was always smiling, very outgoing and the life of the party. He enjoyed fishing, raising game chickens, muscle cars and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his sons: Johnathan Brown (Emily) and Jared Brown (Cassidy Deason); daughter: Jodee Brown; partner of 20 years: Amanda Wallace; grandchildren: Connor, Mathew, Wyatt, William, Sonny, Silas and Charlie; mother: Judy L. Brown; brothers: Richard E. Brown, Jr., Harry Brown and Michael Brown; and sister: Dionne Hester. He was preceded in death by his father: Richard E. Brown.