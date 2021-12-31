Thomas A. Mattson, 77, of The Villages, FL, and formerly Linden, MI, passed peacefully on December 13th at his home with his loving wife, Jan, by his side. Tom was born August 30, 1944, in Pontiac, MI, and grew up in the Flint area. When he was twelve, the family moved to a farm in Gaines, MI, where he became responsible for chores before school and during summers. Living on the farm was hard work, but held many happy memories. Tom wanted a more challenging high school curriculum, so he transferred from Gaines to Southwestern High School in Flint and graduated in 1962. He was an athlete, playing baseball, football, and excelling in basketball. He played trumpet in band and was in a swing band that did paying jobs outside of school. After graduation he took classes at various universities before being hired at Fisher Body GM in Flint in data processing. He quickly became a computer programmer and retired from EDS as a systems analyst in 1999. Tom and Jan married in 1974 and moved to Linden in 1978, where they lived on Spring Meadows Golf Course. They raised their three children there and were members of Spring Meadows Country Club from 1978-2005. Golf became a passion for Tom and was a factor in the decision to spend winters in a warm climate in retirement. They visited The Villages and built a house in 2002; Tom never spent another winter day in MI. After Jan retired, they moved again in 2006, where they continued as snowbirds until becoming full-time residents in 2015. In spite of a diagnosis of MS ten years ago and no longer being able to golf, Tom still enjoyed life in The Villages. He was an avid reader and had an extensive collection of philosophical and scientific books, as well as the classics. He was a member of Mensa who liked quiet time to reflect on important issues. He had a wealth of knowledge and never stopped learning. He was a man of great integrity who valued honesty and a strong work ethic. Tom was a compassionate man who loved his family deeply. His world was upended with the death of his daughter, Erin, in 1996, and his son, Kevin, in 2018. His cremains will be interred with them at Glen Eden Memorial Park in Livonia, MI, at a private memorial this summer. He is also predeceased by his parents Richard and Lillian Mattson; brother Larry; sister Jeanne; and in-laws Ruth and David Epley. He leaves his beloved wife of 47 years, Jan; daughter Pamela Larned; grandchildren Jessica, Victoria, Zachary, Samantha, and Maxwell; brother Richard and wife Peggy; special uncle and aunt John and Kaye Stickney; dear in-laws Anna Speck, Cindi and Doug Bingham, Laura and Ken Avis, and Dave and Karen Epley; many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tom will be greatly missed and live in our hearts forever.