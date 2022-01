Lady Lake police arrested a repeat offender driving on a suspended license.

Asturias Martin Roncal, 35, of Wellington, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of driving while license suspended. It was his second offense for driving while license suspended.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

He is due for arraignment on the charge Jan. 18 in Lake County Court.