Lisa Marie Fasanella

Lisa Marie (Emde) Fasanella died peacefully in The Villages on December 27, 2021. Lisa was born in July 21,1966 and raised in Trenton, NJ. She attended Immaculate Conception Grammar School and McCorriston Catholic High School. Lisa was a certified skin care specialist and massage therapist. She enjoyed all things holistic and was working on becoming a yoga instructor. Lisa had also lived in Levittown, PA, Ewing and Flemington, NJ before relocating to Key West, FL where she showed her award winning talents for painting landscape and wildlife scenes around Key West. Lisa was an avid fisherman often seen fishing the banks of Sigsbee Bay and the waters off of Key West. She was a member of the Southernmost Coconut Castaways and the Parrotheads. She enjoyed the jump ups and phlockings along with soundchecks at the Green Parrot. With family sir names of Fasanella, Fecak, Burns, Emde, Buckeley, Jordan, Schooley, White, and others Lisa had family and friends all across the U.S. She leaves behind her immediate family of her husband of thirty years John Robert Fasanella of Key West, FL. Her stepdaughter Dr. Dana Renee Fasanella Miller (Ashley, Julia, and Austin) of Fruitland, MD, her sons Brandon Lee Emde and John Henry Fasanella of Flemington, NJ, and Sean Paul Fasanella of Mount Laurel, NJ.