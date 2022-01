Start off the new year by signing up for the Running of the Squares 5K. The race is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

To register online, click on the following link — Running of the Squares Lake Sumter Landing Registration.

You can also download the application at Running of the Squares 5K application, fill it out and return it to La Hacienda Recreation Complex by Jan. 5. For more information, call at (352) 753-1716.