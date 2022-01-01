82.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 1, 2022
type here...

Truman Recreation Center and family pool to be closed Tuesday

By Staff Report

The Truman Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact TrumanRecreation Center at (352) 751-2650.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

I want Trump

A Village of Amelia resident says he misses “the good old days” when Donald Trump was in the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

President Biden a modern-day Neville Chamberlain

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager of Mallory Square writes that President Biden is a modern-day Neville Chamberlain.

Gov. DeSantis made sure I got COVID-19 treatment

A Village of Bonnybrook woman stands up for Gov. Ron DeSantis, assailed in a recent Letter to the Editor.

It’s just the right thing to do!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident is urging residents to contact Gov. Ron DeSantis about the case of two Sumter County commissioners who are innocent until proven guilty.

Local lab does not provide masks

A Lady Lake resident thinks a local lab should provide masks for those who don’t have one. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos