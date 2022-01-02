Community Watch worried about residents’ safety at nighttime

Community Watch drivers are worried after noting a growing number of residents of The Villages out in dark clothing at nighttime.

Community Watch is often called “the eyes and ears of The Villages,” due in part to the fact that patrols have a constant presence throughout the community. Drivers patrol every neighborhood at least two times per shift. During these patrols, drivers notice many things.

Community Watch drivers have seen a growing number of residents at night wearing dark clothing and no reflective gear. Residents who enjoy outdoor nighttime activities are being asked to refrain from wearing dark clothing, and instead opt for attire that will stand out in the dark.

All Community Watch drivers retain a supply of the reflective “slap bands” to give out to residents upon request. They are free of charge to anyone who would like one.

Nighttime Safety

Residents are also encouraged to look into reflective or lighted LED vests. These reflective and lighted LED vests are gaining in popularity and can also be purchased for pets.

Think safety first by wearing white or light-colored clothing, reflective or lighted vests, and of course, Community Watch’s free of charge reflective slap bands.

For questions or information on how to receive a reflective slap bands, call Community Watch Dispatch at (352) 753-0550 day or night, or email [email protected].