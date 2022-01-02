Kenneth John Crandall

Kenneth John (Jack) Crandall passed away on December 23, 2021 at the age of 82 with his loving wife of 56 years by his side. He was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on 4/3/1939. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a civil engineering degree. Upon completion of college he joined the United States Air Force and was assigned to construction of sites for Minuteman missiles in Kimball, Nebraska; in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he met his wife Glenda, who was an Air Force nurse; and in Grand Forks, North Dakota. After being discharged from the Air Force he returned to the University of Massachusetts where he earned a Master’s degree in civil engineering. After graduation, he worked as a civil engineer in a consulting firm in Holyoke, Massachusetts before working for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for 32 years. While working in civil engineering he was recruited for the Air National Guard civil engineering unit in Schenectady, New York. He rose to command the unit before retiring as a lieutenant colonel. When in the unit he completed Air War College and Command and Staff College. During the 1970’s he played with three different rugby clubs in Massachusetts – the Holyoke club, the University of Massachusetts club, and the Schenectady club. In 1969, he learned to play the bagpipes with the Schenectady Pipe Band. He played with the band in 2002 when the band won the grade four North American championship in Maxville, Canada. He worked for 30 years on the committee to organize and run the annual Capital District Highland Games in Altamont, New York sponsored by the Schenectady Pipe Band. He played with the band for 35 years before playing with the Sounds of Scotland in The Villages, Florida for more than 15 years. Jack and Glenda moved to The Villages in 2005. For many years he was a member of the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club often organizing away rides for the club and leading rides. He also played pickleball and tennis and in later years enjoyed golf and bridge. He was a member of the World War II Club and World War II History Book Club, the Portuguese American Club, and The Villages Deutscher Club. For approximately 5 years he worked with friends weekly helping to build houses for Habitat for Humanity. Then for about 10 years he worked weekly with a group of men from The Villages and around Inverness, doing general maintenance of the Withlacoochee State Bicycle Trail. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, Florida. Jack was an avid reader and was knowledgeable about many subjects, especially World War II. His wife called him “Jackopedia”. Beginning as a young teenager, Jack identified Winston Churchill as his hero. Churchill continued to inspire him though out his life. He was preceded in death by his sister Barbara. He leaves behind his wife Glenda and sister Kathleen of Los Angelos, his 4 daughters and 8 grandchildren. They include Pamela Crandall (David Aman), and grandchildren Kathryn, Christine, and Richard of Hanover, New Hampshire; Eileen Priya and grandchildren Isabel and Liliana of Austin,Texas; Maura Crandall and granddaughter Chelsea of Fairfax, Vermont; Anne Tobenkin (David) and grandchildren Josephine and Benjamin of Bethesda, Maryland. A Memorial Mass was held December 30 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, Florida. The Neptune Society has taken care of final arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the St. Joseph’s Indian School 1301, N. Main St, Chamberlain, SD 57325 or the Rails to Trails Conservancy, 2121 Ward Ct NW 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20090