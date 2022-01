Residents living south of State Road 44 can look forward to plenty of growth on the horizon for Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

Several businesses will be coming to the shopping plaza near the Everglades Recreation Center:

• McDonald’s

• Reveille Cafe

• Foxtail Coffee Co.

• CVS Health

• 7-Eleven

A Publix grocery store anchors Magnolia Plaza. Publix opened last year.