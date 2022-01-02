82.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 2, 2022
POA holds membership gathering in the Village of Fenney

By Staff Report

The Property Owners Association of The Villages recently held a holiday party in the Village of Fenney to honor its volunteers and celebrate its successes in 2021.

Cliff Wiener, president, Village of Piedmont; Sal Torname, Board Director, Village of St. James; Donna Kempa, Board Director and Treasurer,Village of Glenbrook; Karen Lambert, Board Director, Village of Poinciana; Tita Dumagsa, Board Director and hostess, Village of Fenney; Dan Warren, Board Director, Village of Gilchrist and Andrew Curtis, Board Director, Village of Mallory Square, from left.
Jim Rietz, POA IT Specialist; Darlene Kutnyak, POA Website Manager, Village of Polo Ridge; Carole and Bob Muscle, POA Membership Meetings’ Raffle Volunteers, Village of Sunset Pointe; Mike Gross, POA Videographer, Village of Osceola Hills, from left.

For membership and to learn more about the POA, visit POA4US.org

