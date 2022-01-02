POA holds membership gathering in the Village of Fenney

The Property Owners Association of The Villages recently held a holiday party in the Village of Fenney to honor its volunteers and celebrate its successes in 2021.
For membership and to learn more about the POA, visit POA4US.org
The Property Owners Association of The Villages recently held a holiday party in the Village of Fenney to honor its volunteers and celebrate its successes in 2021.
For membership and to learn more about the POA, visit POA4US.org
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.