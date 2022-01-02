74.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 2, 2022
Teacher convicted of sex with teen leaves The Villages after two years on the lam

By Staff Report
Stephanie Seabury
Stephanie Seabury

A Villages couple’s ex-schoolteacher daughter who was convicted of sex with a teen student in 2014 has moved out of her parents’ home and returned to Georgia.

Stephanie Lorraine Seabury, 30, last month registered an address in Clermont, Ga., according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. As a convicted sex offender, she must register her address with authorities.

The former Delaware middle school teacher, in 2019 moved in with her parents in their Designer home in the Village of La Belle North. Seabury was classified as “absconded” in November 2019.

She was arrested this past Sept. 1 on a charge of violating her sex offender registration. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and her mother posted her $10,000 bond. That case is still pending in Sumter County Court.

It appears she had been living in Georgia for the nearly two years she was a wanted woman in Florida.

Seabury had been an English teacher at Fred Fifer III Middle School in Camden, Del. when she was arrested in 2014. Seabury lived in an apartment complex in Dover, Del., where she had sex with a 13-year-old student. The relationship included sexual intercourse.

Seabury and the student met numerous times at a pre-determined location, then went to her apartment. They exchanged several explicit phone messages and photographs during the inappropriate relationship, according to news reports at the time.

Seabury was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust or authority, a felony in Delaware. She was ultimately sentenced to 18 months of probation, sparking some outrage in the community. Many complained that if she would have been a male teacher, she would have received a harsher sentence.

