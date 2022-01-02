74.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 2, 2022
Villager involved in DAR Museum to speak to Sons of the American Revolution

By Staff Report
Ellen M. Decker
Ellen M. Decker

Ellen M. Decker, a DAR Museum correspondent docent, will be speaking to The Villages Sons of the American Revolution Chapter at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Captiva Recreation Center on Pinellas Place.

Decker, a DAR member, will talk about the Museum and its 31 period rooms, representing different time periods and different states. The museum is located in Washington D.C., just across from the Ellipse in front of the White House.

Decker received her degree from the University of Kansas and was a small business owner in Kansas. Upon retirement, she and her husband moved to Florida, where she became involved in state and local government in Charlotte County. They now live in The Villages in the Village of Hadley.

She volunteers for a number of charities, has served as a guardian ad litem, and is active in her church. 

