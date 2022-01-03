62.8 F
The Villages
Monday, January 3, 2022
By Staff Report
Benjamin Henry “JR” Mullins, 70, of Lady Lake, Florida passed in peace on December 24, 2021. JR was born May 7, 1951 in Seco, Kentucky to Henry Edison and Lydia Mae Mullins. He worked as a maintenance supervisor, first at Golden Gem in Umatilla for 15+ years and after for 22 years at Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his life partner Marjorie; children: Michelle (Eric) Lambert, Misty (Eddie Boyle) Mullins, Jeremy (Jackie) Ethridge, Tammy (Nash) Plotner and Tasha (Ben Arthur) Mullins; Siblings Joan “Cissie” Locklear and Bill (Annette) Mullins; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving and beloved relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother-in-law John Allen Locklear. He will be fondly remembered as a great father, son, brother, uncle, mentor and friend.

For those who wish Memorial Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

