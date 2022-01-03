62.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 3, 2022
type here...

Critical information consumption

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

At the turn of the century, even up to 2004, the internet and all the cable channels were nowhere as numerous as today. There is a lot of talk about MSM – main stream media. But, todays MSM is actually NOT the old line newspapers like the New York Times or Time and Newsweek magazines or the old three original channels of NBC, CBS and ABC.
No, today’s MSM, where most people get their “news” are YouTube or Facebook or Instagram or SnapChat or even TikToc. Lots of choices. Lots of misinformation.
So, it is more important than ever to be a critical consumer of information or “news.”
If there is a video, who is behind the camera? How did the camera happen to be there to catch those actions? WHY was the camera there at just that time. Think of why would a video or news article like that be shown? Who might benefit from pushing out that information? Who wrote it or produced it and will they benefit from it financially or in some other way? And, most importantly, are you only consuming information or news you agree with? Do you ever look at the other side to see what is being said or do you question if you are on the right side of history or what is healthy and just and fair? Lots to think about.

Jack Stephens
Village of Sanibel

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Critical information consumption

A Village of Sanibel resident warns that we should be a lot more discerning when it comes to consumption of news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Unchallenged immigration endangers America

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that unchallenged immigration is a stab into the heart of the safety shield of our country.

Homeowners paying the price because lawmakers won’t stand up to roofers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident contends that consumers are paying the price because lawmakers won’t stand up to roofers who are scamming insurance companies.

Villager can’t get answers about condition of recently renovated golf course

A Village of Santo Domingo resident recently played the renovated Sandhill Executive Golf Course. He found some deficiencies and contacted the golf division, but hasn’t heard back from them.

I want Trump

A Village of Amelia resident says he misses “the good old days” when Donald Trump was in the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos