Woman at Recreation Plantation reports attack by man asking for money

A woman at Recreation Plantation reported she was attacked by a man who asked her for money.

The woman said she had been using the on-site laundry at the recreation park on County Road 466 in Lady Lake on the afternoon of New Year’s Day and found the man upon her return home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She said the man had shown up uninvited and began asking her for money. When she refused to give him money, the man picked up a paint scraper and raised it in a threatening manner. They battled over the paint scraper, leaving the woman with blood coming from her hand.

The man, 22-year-old Cameron Michael Harvey of Yalaha, was arrested on charges of burglary with assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Harvey was arrested last year on charges of battery on a disabled adult and possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested in 2020 on a charge of intimidation.