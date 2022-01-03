63.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 3, 2022
type here...

Woman at Recreation Plantation reports attack by man asking for money

By Meta Minton
Cameron Michael Harvey
Cameron Michael Harvey

A woman at Recreation Plantation reported she was attacked by a man who asked her for money.

The woman said she had been using the on-site laundry at the recreation park on County Road 466 in Lady Lake on the afternoon of New Year’s Day and found the man upon her return home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She said the man had shown up uninvited and began asking her for money. When she refused to give him money, the man picked up a paint scraper and raised it in a threatening manner. They battled over the paint scraper, leaving the woman with blood coming from her hand.

The man, 22-year-old Cameron Michael Harvey of Yalaha, was arrested on charges of burglary with assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Harvey was arrested last year on charges of battery on a disabled adult and possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested in 2020 on a charge of intimidation.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Critical information consumption

A Village of Sanibel resident warns that we should be a lot more discerning when it comes to consumption of news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Unchallenged immigration endangers America

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that unchallenged immigration is a stab into the heart of the safety shield of our country.

Homeowners paying the price because lawmakers won’t stand up to roofers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident contends that consumers are paying the price because lawmakers won’t stand up to roofers who are scamming insurance companies.

Villager can’t get answers about condition of recently renovated golf course

A Village of Santo Domingo resident recently played the renovated Sandhill Executive Golf Course. He found some deficiencies and contacted the golf division, but hasn’t heard back from them.

I want Trump

A Village of Amelia resident says he misses “the good old days” when Donald Trump was in the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos