Canadian snowbird describes nightmarish rental villa

To the Editor:

Rented a villa on Ascot Loop in the Hialeah Villas for November and December.

Complete disaster. Rats in the attic and ant problem in the bathrooms for over a month. The rat problem was there prior to our arrival with the previous tenant. This villa should NEVER have been rented until that problem was resolved. The owner’s favorite line is, “We have people in place to take care of things.” How is that working when it takes so long to eliminate the problems?

The owners in The Villages charge top dollar for rentals. You would think they should meet minimum standards, but they do not.

Jerry Burrows

Canadian snowbird