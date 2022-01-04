Developer calls for increase in amenity fees paid by residents of The Villages

The Developer is calling for an increase in monthly amenity fees paid by residents of The Villages.

Robert Chandler IV, executive vice president of development for The Villages, sent a letter last month to District Manager Kenneth Blocker calling for an increase to $179 for what is known as the “deferral rate.” The deferral rate is applied to resales and to purchases of new homes in The Villages.

Homeowners who remain in their residences are not subject to the deferral rate unless they purchase a new or pre-owned home in The Villages. Those who remain in their homes are, however, subject to increases in the Consumer Price Index.

In 2019, the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, and the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, both voted to remove the “cap” on amenity fees. The cap had previously been set at $155 per month.

PWAC and the AAC both voted to eliminate the cap after looking at the projected growth of expenditures for maintaining recreation facilities in the years ahead.

Chandler, author of the letter, is the Developer’s representative on the AAC. You can read the letter at this link: Contractual_Amenity_Fee_Adjustment_Letter_(2022)