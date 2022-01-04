Donor to provide K-9 and fully outfitted SUV to Lady Lake Police Department

A donor will provide a trained K-9 and fully outfitted SUV to the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Lady Lake Commission on Monday night agreed to accept the donation from the Moritz Foundation.

The Moritz Foundation “feels strongly that the dog will be an asset to the lives of the elderly population by being a prime tool in searching for those that may wander off due to dementia-related symptoms.”

A representative of the police department told commissioners that by adding another K-9 to the department, a K-9 will be available to patrol officers seven days a week. The department already has K-9 Lux, trained in narcotics detection.

A fully outfitted SUV, Dodge or Ford depending on availability, will also be donated.