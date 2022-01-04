Rebecca Engel

Rebecca Carol Baird Engel entered into eternal rest with Jesus on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 peacefully at her home in Fruitland Park, FL. Born August 28, 1938 to Floyd and Edith Baird in Arcadia, FL. Rebecca was preceded in death by two brothers, Floyd and Douglas Baird. Son, Donald McKay and daughter, Terri Poston. She is survived by sons David McKay of Fruitland Park and Daniel (Tori) Mckay of Abbeville, SC; 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. In her earlier years, Rebecca enjoyed her time being a stay at home wife and mother. She then entered the work force into the fence industry where she enjoyed working for 25 years in the Charlotte, NC area. Rebecca retired in her home state of Florida where she enjoyed the warmer climate.

A memorial service will be held at Eastside Church of the Nazarene, 3250 Redbud Dr., Gastonia, NC 28056, officiated by Pastor Joe Bell on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 2:00